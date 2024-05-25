Did The Titan Sub Victims Know Their Fate Before The Accident?

When the Canadian vessel Polar Prince lost contact with OceanGate Expeditions' Titan submersible in June 2023, many people hoped for the best while expecting the worst. And indeed, the worst came when it was confirmed that the submersible imploded and killed everyone on board: OceanGate founder Stockton Rush, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Action Aviation owner Hamish Harding, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman. At the time it was generally believed that the sub's mixed materials — titanium and carbon fiber, which have differing elasticities — caused its hull to crack under the ocean's pressure.

The Titan imploded about 11,500 feet under the ocean's surface, a depth so deep that the sub collapsed on itself in a millisecond. In other words, the sub's passengers died faster than the human brain's capability to register physical stimuli. Not only did those on board not suffer, they didn't feel a single thing. And yet, some have wondered if the Titan's passengers had any inkling of their impending deaths — some indication in the sub, sound in the hull, reading on the Titan's display, and so on.

As it turns out, those on board definitely knew something was terribly wrong. As engineer José Luis Martín told Nius (via Diario AS), the sub may have experienced electrical issues right after being submerged in the water, which only became apparent at 5,500 feet below sea level when the sub started to sink uncontrollably. Those on board would have had from 48 to 71 seconds before the end.