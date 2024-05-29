Grim Details About Marilyn Manson's Childhood

The following story contains details about sexual molestation, assault, and bestiality.

Brian Warner has been tied to the dark for nearly his entire life. His more infamous stage name of Marilyn Manson owes half its makeup to a notorious cult leader. That choice was made, he said, to contrast the destruction of Charles Manson with the beauty of Marilyn Monroe, but it also plays into the provocative nature of his shock rock act. Controversy over his music, art, and film work has dogged the musician since his rise to fame, with bizarre and often unsavory details about his personal life not far behind. Wild and sometimes invented claims circulated alongside reports of self-harm, drug abuse, alienated collaborators, and multiple allegations of sexual abuse.

Media observers have alternately found Manson's background — an only child to parents who placed him in a Christian school in Ohio — appropriate and baffling for what he later became. Manson himself told The Guardian, "I created a fake world maybe because I didn't like the one I was living in." He has often discussed macabre and unusual details from his childhood, and both himself and others have explicitly tied his public persona to his rebellious attitude toward Christian school and urge to disguise himself. But some of the grim details of his youth that he's shared are no more or less than that — dark episodes in the life of a dark man.