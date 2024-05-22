Disturbing Details About The Life And Death Of Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi

Amid the twisted metal and debris in a heavily wooded area near Iran's northwest border, lay the remains of President Ebrahim Raisi and eight others, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. On May 19, 2024, their helicopter went down in the mountainous region near their northern neighbor Azerbaijan in foggy weather after they had attended the dedication of a new dam in the region. As the news of Raisi's death spread across the country there were both furtive celebrations and public mourning. Outside of Iran there were mixed reactions to the news as well.

Like the helicopter crash, Raisi's career in Iranian public life has been strewn with bodies, both from his time as a prosecutor and as president. In the 1980s, Raisi was part of a secretive committee responsible for thousands of executions of political prisoners. And as president, his violent response to protests in 2022 and 2023 led to hundreds of deaths.