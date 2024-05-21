Grim Helicopter Crashes That Killed Famous People

There are a lot of people who share fears of the same thing, from crowds and spiders to snakes, holes, and of course, flying. That's completely understandable: It's easy to see how it would be terrifying to sail through the air, thousands of feet above the ground, in a tin can built by the lowest bidder. It's not just ordinary people who fear flying, either, and there are a number of celebrities who have refused to take this travel short cut.

Aretha Franklin refused to fly after a terrifying incident that took place in the 1980s, and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker understandably avoided flying after he was involved in a plane crash that claimed the lives of four people and left him suffering from severe burns. And here's a terrifying piece of information that comes thanks to the International Helicopter Safety Team: Helicopter accidents were at one point — between 1997 and 2005 — on the rise at an annual rate of about 2.5% per year. The years between 2016 and 2018 saw another spate of annual increases.

It turns out that they're one of the most dangerous forms of transportation due to a number of factors, from susceptibility to changes in weather conditions to the fact that they're actually more complex than airplanes. Over the years, they've claimed some high-profile lives, so let's look back at some of the helicopter crashes that have resulted in headline-making fatalities.