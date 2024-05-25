The Tragedy Of 'Super Size Me' Director Morgan Spurlock Explained

Everyone loves a great documentary, whether it's a classic true crime doc or a creepy, keep-you-up-at-night documentary. While we might not personally know a serial killer or have seen a UFO, we've all been to McDonald's. So, when "Super Size Me" was released in 2004, it was a huge deal. Everyone kind of suspected that fast food was incredibly bad for you, and when documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock decided to risk his own health to show what it was doing to Americans across the country, it was eye-opening ... and artery-clogging.

It wasn't without detractors, however, and Spurlock went on to become an incredibly polarizing figure. While many said his 30 days of a McDonald's-only diet was a call for the nation to overhaul eating habits and personal responsibility, others pointed out the problems: He hadn't released precise records of his eating habits, studies hadn't been able to duplicate his results, and it was even accused of promoting unhealthy habits.

"Super Size Me" catapulted him to fame, and although he went on to helm a shocking number of projects, it was that documentary that stuck with him. In 2012, he told The Independent, "I'll be that guy till I die." That day came in 2024, when Spurlock passed away after being diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old filmmaker left behind a complicated legacy, so let's take a look at the tragic story of Morgan Spurlock's fall from public grace.