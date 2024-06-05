Inbreeding Can Do More Damage To The Human Body Than You Knew

In the vast majority of world cultures, inbreeding — the birthing of children between two close family members — is a fundamental taboo. Indeed, the practice is discouraged in many major religions, with the rules of the Hebrew Bible prohibiting sexual contact between certain family members, such as siblings, in both Leviticus and Deuteronomy. But the truth is that incest and inbreeding have historically occurred throughout the world, and practiced in a manner that would be highly problematic for most societies today.

From the Pharaohs of Ancient Egypt to the aristocracy of Europe, powerful families, particularly monarchies, have used inbreeding to maintain power and wealth along family lines. Marriages between half-siblings were permitted in Ancient Athens and Sparta, while marriage between cousins was common in many periods. In a recent genetic study, it was found that around one in 3,600 Europeans born between 1938 and 1967 were born as a result of first- or second-degree inbreeding (per Discovery Magazine).

However, while such unions may serve to maintain sovereignty within a certain bloodline, history has shown the terrible physical effects of inbreeding as a practice, particularly when practiced for generations within the same small community. Here are the fundamental reasons that inbreeding is so dangerous for offspring, and some of the potential consequences.