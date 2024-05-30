The Hottest Classic Movie Stars Of All Time

Let's begin with the obvious: Marilyn Monroe, perhaps the greatest pop culture icon outside of Elvis Presley, and the ultimate Hollywood sex symbol. Born Norma Jeane Mortenson on June 1, 1926, she survived a chaotic childhood in which she was raised by 12 different sets of foster parents to become a model in the late 1940s. In the following decade, she established herself as one of the silver screen's biggest female stars through a string of hit features, particularly comedies, such as the classics "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" and "Some Like It Hot." She was immortalized further in a series of pop art paintings by Andy Warhol in the 1960s.

However, Marilyn Monroe was also a tragic figure who dealt with mental illness, drug addiction, and a tumultuous love life that included much-publicized relationships with baseball star Joe DiMaggio and playwright Arthur Miller. When her body was found on August 5, 1962, her death was deemed a probable suicide. She was 36.

In the years since her death, debate has raged about the exact nature of Monroe's life and career. For many years, she was painted as a victim of the entertainment industry, which critics saw as having sexualized and exploited her. However, more recently those close to the actress, including her friend Amy Greene, have been keen to set the record straight (via Vanity Fair). Greene claims that Monroe was a canny operator who knew how to use her charm to further her career, and that she was less of a victim than some would suggest.