The Most Disturbing Details From Netflix's Dancing For The Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult

The two sisters seemed inseparable. They had managed to become Internet famous on TikTok as the Wilking Sisters after moving from Detroit to Los Angeles and racking up millions of followers. But then the older of the two, Miranda, suddenly cut ties with her sister Melanie and the rest of her family in January 2021, they alleged. Miranda and her now husband, James "BDash" Derrick, who is also a dancer, are members of Shekinah Church, a Christian organization in Santa Ana. It was founded by Robert Shinn, who also owns 7M Films — the company that represents the couple and other dancers on social media.

For years there have been allegations against Shinn, who former church members and dancers claim has bilked his followers, ordered them to cut ties with family, sexually assaulted others, and generally exerted control over their lives. Like the NXIVM cult, which found and lured its victims by disguising itself as a marketing enterprise and self-help group, 7M Films and Shinn's Shekinah Church are getting the Netflix documentary treatment. The three-part docuseries is called "Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult" and released May 29, 2024.