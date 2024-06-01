The Tragedy Of Bob Ross Explained

What was Bob Ross like before the fame? You may be surprised to hear that he was in the military. In the early 1960s, Bob Ross joined the U.S. Air Force, and he departed Florida to an assigned post in Alaska. The natural landscapes of the state inspired Ross's desire to make art, so he painted during his downtime and sold his works to local gift shops.

His earnings from art soon exceeded his Air Force salary, which allowed him to plan for his post-military future, and for Ross, that couldn't come soon enough. In the Air Force, Ross served as a first sergeant, an authoritative position that needed a certain temperament. "I was the guy who makes you scrub the latrine, the guy who makes you make your bed, the guy who screams at you for being late to work," he told the Orlando Sentinel. "The job requires you to be a mean, tough person. And I was fed up with it."

Ross made a promise to himself: If and when he retired from the military, he'd henceforth never shout or raise his voice. In 1981, after 20 years of service, he left the Air Force, and has made sure to keep his pact. And that personal stand against the harshness of military life inspired Ross's uniquely soft-spoken, whisper-adjacent method of speech on "The Joy of Painting."