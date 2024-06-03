The Hidden Truth About Adam And Eve's Children

Just about all of the information we have about the story of Adam and Eve, at least in an official sort of sense, comes from the Hebrew scriptures known as the Tanakh, which were later included in the Old Testament of the Christian Bible. In fact, the only mentions of the two come in the earliest verses of the book of Genesis (known as Bereshit in the Tanakh). Yet, for all its brevity, the story of Adam and Eve is a dramatic one. As the story goes, they were the first known humans to be created and then upended it all after eating forbidden fruit and subsequently getting kicked out of the paradisiacal Garden of Eden. Things got even worse when they had children. One son, Cain, decided to murder another, Abel, for what seem to many to be petty reasons based in jealousy (though there are likely plenty of things that nobody told you about Cain and Abel that may complicate that notion).

But Eve and Adam did not stop there. Genesis directly mentions a third son, Seth, and rather vaguely throws off a line saying that Adam had yet more sons and daughters after Seth's birth. Beyond that, the text of Genesis is often frustratingly vague, leaving many people in the intervening centuries to come up with their own folklore and individual ideas about not just the named children of Adam and Eve, but the unnamed ones, too.