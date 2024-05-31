Political Leaders Don't Hold Back On Donald Trump's Conviction

On May 30, 2024, former President Donald Trump was found guilty in a Manhattan court on all 34 felony counts relating to hush money payments he allegedly orchestrated ahead of the 2016 election. The charges against Trump allege that he falsified business records in connection to the repayment of his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who was responsible for paying off adult film star Stormy Daniels to the tune of $130,000 so that she would keep quiet about her supposed affair with the then-Republican presidential hopeful.

In what shouldn't come as a shock to anyone, the always-outspoken Trump contested the verdict when speaking to reporters after the trial. "This was a rigged, disgraceful trial," he said, per CNN. The real verdict is going to be November 5, by the people, and they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here ... We didn't do anything wrong. I'm a very innocent man."

In the aftermath of Trump's conviction, many of his political allies and detractors have similarly chimed in on Judge Juan Merchan's verdict and what it means for the presumptive Republican nominee in the run-up to the 2024 election. Here's what some of them had to say.