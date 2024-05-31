Will Donald Trump Still Be Able To Run For President After His Guilty Verdict?

On May 30, 2024, former President Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 counts (out of 34 charges) of falsifying business records. This stems from an attempted cover-up of Trump's liaison with adult film star Stormy Daniels, and how money changed hands to prevent the unseemly news from leaking to the public.

Adding to the list of the things that Donald Trump was the first president to do, Trump is now responsible for another historical milestone — he's the first former U.S. president to be both tried and convicted of a felony, let alone multiple.

Politically, this raises a lot of questions. Trump's trial concluded during the middle of the presidential election cycle, after the primaries but before the political conventions where the parties officially select their nominees before the general election in November 2024. Trump cruised through the primaries and secured more than enough support to be the presumptive and all but decided Republican nominee for president. But his conviction raises some questions. Namely: Is Donald Trump still legally allowed to run for president after being found guilty of a felony? And, if elected, may he serve? Here's a look at this complicated legal and constitutional matter.