The Tragedy Of Jesus Explained

Walk into any Catholic church and you will encounter a statue of St. Joseph holding baby Jesus in one hand and a lily in the other. The Bible itself, however, is silent on their relationship. In fact, St. Joseph doesn't have a single recorded line, probably because he died around a decade before Jesus began his ministry, when Jesus was in his late teens/early 20s. Instead, the relationship is extrapolated from apocryphal extra-biblical traditions of St. Joseph's death, which stress Jesus' grief at losing him.

This main source, apart from popular tradition, is the apocryphal text "The Story of Joseph the Carpenter" (via The Catholic Encyclopedia). The text, which is mostly told from Jesus' perspective, depicts a tender, loving relationship. As the 110-year-old Joseph lay sick and dying, Christ and the Virgin Mary prayed over him. Jesus beseeched God, "... hearken to my prayers and supplications on behalf of the old man Joseph ... let their [the angels] whole array walk with the soul of my father Joseph, until they shall have conducted it to You."

After Jesus invoked blessings upon Joseph, whom he reverently called his father, Joseph died. After, "Having thus spoken, I embraced the body of my father Joseph, and wept over it; and they opened the door of the tomb, and placed his body in it, near the body of his father Jacob." The tradition survived for generations of painters to imagine and depict, such as the above exemplar from Italy.