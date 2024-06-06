The Most Disturbing Prophecies In The Bible

Regardless of your level of familiarity with the Bible, you're probably aware of the existence of various prophecies scattered throughout its pages. Details about the end times, a final judgment that will supposedly affect all people whether dead or alive, and the like. Now, there's plenty of discussion as to just how accurate these prophecies are. Depending on your point of view, you might see the Bible, effectively, as a type of mythos — its stories can teach valuable lessons, but whether its prophecies predicted events in the past (rather than explained them after the fact) is another question. Or, you could take it all far more literally, reading biblical prophecies as accurate explanations written before historical events, and thus equally accurate predictions of future events to come. You could even prop up this view with examples of Bible prophecies that eventually came true.

Of course, that's all up to how you want to view things. However, there's also something to be said for the fact that some of the prophecies written in the Bible are sort of disturbing. Sometimes, that has to do with the events they're purportedly foreshadowing (great lakes of fire, for example), the imagery used to reveal those prophecies, or the fact that some of the methods used to convey those points might read as overly harsh and twisted, especially by modern standards. Here are a handful of those biblical prophecies that might come off as a bit disturbing.