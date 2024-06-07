What Clint Eastwood's Exes Have Said About Him

There's no question that Clint Eastwood is a Hollywood legend. He started his career as a screen actor in 1955, and over the years, he's established himself as a powerful director, actor, and producer, winning four Academy Awards and numerous other accolades over his decades in the entertainment business. Eastwood's work has remained so recognizable throughout his career that you'd be hard pressed to find a movie fan who isn't familiar with his name and films. His personal life, however, may be a different matter.

Eastwood stars in some of the best Westerns out there, but while it's not as well known, his love life has been just about as colorful as his movie career. Though he's only been married twice, he's accumulated a large number of exes over the decades, and has eight children with six different women.

As one might expect, this means that the actor's private life has been quite tumultuous at times, and as such, several of his former lovers have shared their positive and negative thoughts about him over the years. Do they consider Eastwood a respected Hollywood star or a terrible person – or both? Here's a look at what the women from Clint Eastwood's philandering past have said about him.