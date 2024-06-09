The Hidden Truth Of The Oregon Trail

When it comes to American mythos, few names gleam with such a great glorified glow like these two simple words: "Oregon Trail." During the mid to late 19th century, the historic path, which stretched over 2,000 miles between Independence, Missouri, and Oregon City, offered those willing to make the arduous trek a chance to start a fresh new chapter in their lives. This was the alluring opportunity so many had been waiting for. Gold in California, "free" land in Oregon, the chance to escape the political upheavals and economic recessions plaguing the East ... the prospects that westward travel offered were endless.

Centuries later, it's easy to see how the Oregon Trail has become such a romanticized point of American history. Hollywood's incessant off-the-mark depictions of the Old West over the years have not painted the most accurate pictures of the time period, and that iconic "The Oregon Trail" video game wasn't exactly a stellar teacher, either.

Overall, yes, the Oregon Trail symbolized a transformative time of American history. But when it comes to the actual 2,000-mile trek itself, there are some hidden truths that need to be addressed.