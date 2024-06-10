What It Was Like The Day Benito Mussolini Died

When it comes to World War II dictators, most people are probably going to think about Adolf Hitler — and for good reason, considering the terrible things he did. That said, Hitler was far from the only dictator causing trouble for the world at large; there's also Benito Mussolini, the closest thing to the father of fascism, to consider.

The leader of the Blackshirts movement — essentially the Italian fascist party — Mussolini rose to prominence through a combination of favorable circumstances (offering the people the comfort of order and stability in a time of turbulence) and sheer charisma, a factor that allowed him to keep power by building a cult of personality. Propaganda posters emblazoned with his face declared him "Il DUCE" (derived from the Latin for "chief" and, yes, written in capital letters) and made him appear almost superhumanly powerful.

But no amount of popularity could save him from persistent social problems. Or the fact he'd sided with Hitler. As World War II approached its end, Mussolini's own fame was his undoing, as he was recognized while trying to escape, then summarily executed on April 28, 1945. It was far from a pretty end for the Italian dictator — one that proved to be a cause of celebration for many, or a far-off world event for others, depending on circumstance. Here's a look at what was going on when Benito Mussolini died.