The Dangerous Episode MythBusters Had To Destroy

"MythBusters" definitely busted one myth above all others: That the American public doesn't care about science. That is, so long as we rope some whacky hosts into the mix, show off some DIY tech-head goodness, don't get too technical or theoretical, and include the one thing that Hollywood long ago proved people love so, so much: explosions. And yes, while "MythBusters" has done episodes on everything from "Jaws" to Diet Coke and Mentos over its 2003 to 2018 run, it's the more explosive episodes that stand out in memory — or legend.

Case in point: One episode that's made its way through the online rumor mill and is usually framed as, "Is it true? Did it really happen?" As the legend goes, the episode revolved around a "mystery super easy-to-make explosive" that Adam Savage, Jamie Hyneman and company confirmed was true, as one Redditor wrote in 2020. By that point, though, Savage had already spoken up about said episode at Silicon Valley Comic-Con in San Jose, California back in 2016.

At the time Savage sat at a Comic-Con panel answering questions from fans. A young man asked, "What was the biggest disaster that you ever had behind the scenes filming 'Mythbusters'?" After pausing to think, Savage admitted that the "MythBusters" team once investigated an "easily available material and its supposedly explosive properties." The episode in question got destroyed and no one has ever seen it. Moreover, the whole thing connects to the U.S.' Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, aka, DARPA.