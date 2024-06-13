What Hitler's Time In World War I Was Really Like

Adolf Hitler: mass murderer, spittle-mouthed speech giver, wearer of an unenviable mustache, and ... World War I veteran? Yep. Long before Hitler became chancellor of Germany in 1933 and rabble-roused a morally defeated and financially broken nation into getting excited about attacking the world, he was a decorated war veteran. Or he was a bumbling moron. Or he was a quiet artist who sheltered a dog named "Foxy" in the trenches. Depending on the source and its attitude, all of the above and more are true.

When World War I broke out in 1914, Hitler was essentially an art school wash-out earning a living selling paintings. He volunteered for service in the Bavarian Army in August of that year at 25 years old — six years after being denied entry to Vienna's Academy of Fine Arts for the second time. Ironically, he'd moved to Munich in 1913 to avoid authorities after not registering for the draft in Linz. Before this, he was actually drafted in 1910 but failed to report for duty.

And yet, Hitler wound up volunteering for service. As biographer Volker Ullrich wrote in "Hitler:Ascent," his military physical exam declared him "unsuitable for combat and support duty, too weak, incapable of firing weapons." He was also an odd person who lacked "leadership qualities," per Heritage of the Great War. But, he apparently excelled in his job as a runner delivering messages across the battlefield, which twice earned him Germany's Iron Cross. Ultimately, Hitler's experiences in World War I helped shape him into the dictator we remember.