The Biggest Theories About Hitler's Infamous Mustache

National Socialist (Nazi) Party leader Adolf Hitler came to power in Germany in 1933, after which his image hung in school classrooms and offices, and appeared on stamps and propaganda material throughout the country. He turned himself into an icon, but even after the Allies vowed to destroy all traces of Nazism in defeated Germany, he remains one of the 20th century's most easily recognizable monsters. And it seems that the image of Adolf Hitler remains so entrenched in the Western psyche that we continue to see his face in everything. A house in Wales became a meme in 2013 when internet users noted it bore a striking resemblance to the fascist leader. Elsewhere, people have shared photos of cats that look like Hitler due to the markings on their fur, while also in 2013 some shoppers believed they saw Hitler in the design of a tea kettle, causing a PR nightmare for retailer JC Penney.

Much of Hitler's recognizability comes from his idiosyncratic look: a side-parting of dark hair with a miniature or "toothbrush" mustache, an item of facial hair that has become so thoroughly associated with Hitler that it is more commonly known today as a "Hitler mustache." The idea of anyone sporting one unironically today seems unthinkable — but what was Hitler's thinking behind it, and how unusual was it at the time? Here are the experts' views on Hitler's mustache.