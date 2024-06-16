The Gross And Most Common Reason So Many People Died On The Oregon Trail

The Oregon Trail sure was a swell 'ole time, wasn't it? Caravans of hardy pioneers trundling their way westward in wooden-wheeled wagons across a vast expanse of shrubs, sedge, and sand? Check. A 2000-mile-long stretch of nothin' but land, freedom, and the freedom to roll over that land? Check. Bad weather, bad food, an absolute lack of clean water, or even the most bare-bones hygiene? Check. Onslaughts of typhoid fever, tuberculosis, measles, mumps, dysentery, and other diseases? Check. Okay, maybe it wasn't so great, especially with the one killer above all others: cholera.

Cholera is the kind of disease that will make you glad to be alive now and not, say, in a wagon on the Oregon Trail from 1841 to 1869. Back then, about 350,000 people set out into the American West dying at a rate of about 10 to 15 per mile, per Legends of America. Total deaths are estimated from 20,000 to 30,000. Those who didn't die from anything we mentioned above might have died from a stampede of livestock, an accidentally discharged firearm, or collapsed from exhaustion and gotten run over by wagon wheels — whoops.

But cholera? Well, it's bad. It starts with vomiting and moves into dehydration, cramps, hypovolemic shock when the body can't pump blood, and if you make it through that: a diarrheic deluge. As Mayo Clinic very grotesquely describes, the diarrhea is "pale, milky," and looks like "water in which rice has been rinsed." Thanks for that. Victims continue diarrhea-ing about one liter per hour until it's all over.