The Disturbing Thing Jesus Once Said In The Bible

It's very easy for the religiously-inclined to head to a service, hear a message, go home, repeat, and wind up refreshing well-known, comfortable tales and lessons again and again, like Adam and Eve, Noah's Ark and the flood, or Moses leading the Hebrews out of Egypt. And Jesus? Well, he's that long-haired savior guy who went around talking about peace and love, right? The end. Unless he was talking about folks being cast into hellfire, that is.

As it turns out, Jesus himself reiterated some points now and then that might sound disturbing if you only have the "Do to others as you would have them do to you" vision of the man from Luke 6 in mind. Take Matthew 10 where Jesus says, "Do not suppose that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I did not come to bring peace, but a sword." In Matthew 21 Jesus analogizes the forthcoming kingdom of God to a building where he is the cornerstone and says, "Anyone who falls on this stone will be broken to pieces; anyone on whom it falls will be crushed." Such lines have complex moral and theological contexts that require a bit of untangling.

The most disturbing New Testament quote from Jesus, though, might come from Matthew 25. In the parable of the Sheep and the Goats he describes the apocalyptic "Son of Man" turning to a group on his left side and saying, "Depart from me, you who are cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels."