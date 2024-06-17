What Happened To The Bodies Of The Radium Girls?

By now, modern industry has done a decent job vetting hazardous elements we could come into contact with — albeit often accidentally. Lead was slowly removed from paint starting in 1960, although it still exists in certain paints today. We all know that handling mercury with our bare hands is a dumb idea, although some cosmetic products still contain it. In the late 1800s arsenic pills hit the market as a way to beautify skin, only to cause arsenic poisoning.

Radium is another lesser-known example of a toxic metal that once made its way into household goods. In the early 1900s businesses cropped up across the United States that used radium paint. The chemical element glows in the dark, the kind of nifty gimmick that still catches people's attention nowadays. It's also naturally radioactive and sheds alpha particles, a byproduct of some radioactive elements. In fact, it's so radioactive that it's modernly used to treat some types of cancer that's spread to bones. One-hundred or so years ago, though, radium's toxicity wasn't well-understood.

Back then, "radium girl" factory workers applied radium-infused paint to clock and watch faces. They used their lips to make the tips of their paint brushes fine enough to apply detailed paintwork, aka "lip-pointing." Over time, these women suffered a host of horrific diseases, even having chunks of their jaws fall out. Ultimately, these women died one by one. Most were buried, but at least two — Peg Looney and Mollie Maggia — were exhumed for research purposes.

[Featured image by Esther Mateo and Kate Moore via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]