The Tragic Letter Gabby Petito Wrote To Brian Laundrie Before Her Death

On September 19, 2021, authorities found the body of 22-year-old Gabby Petito near a campsite in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. She'd been strangled to death, missing since September 11, and dead for three to four weeks. Media outlets kept the public apprised as police followed clues back to Petito's boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. Laundrie was also found dead in October from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, submerged in water, and largely reduced to bones. And now, the FBI has released 366 pages of documents that provide further insight into Petito and Laundrie's fatal relationship.

There were clues early on that things were not alright between the young couple. They'd been traveling together and living in a van in the American Southwest when the Moab, Utah police department caught up with a sobbing Petito on August 12. Witnesses reported seeing Laundrie strike her — this was less than a month before she was reported missing. "We've just been fighting this morning. Some personal issues," Petito says on police bodycam footage. Ultimately, police believed that nothing serious was afoot and left the couple alone.

Now, thanks to the FBI's document release, we can hear Gabby pleading to Brian in her own words. In a handwritten letter with no date she writes, "You know how much I love you, so (and I'm writing this with love) just please stop crying and stop calling me names, because we're a team and I'm here with you."