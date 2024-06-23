The Tragedy Of Nostradamus Explained

Nostradamus: forced Christian convert, medical school expellee, widower, target of the Inquisition, and sufferer of chronic painful ailments. He didn't have the easiest life. Ah yes, and he's also that prophet-poet guy whose preoccupation with mysticism and staring into fragrant bowls of water led him to become history's most well-known and often-quoted "prophet." Ever since penning his 1555 doomsday hit "Les Prophéties," Nostradamus has become everyone's favorite go-to for 20/20 hindsight regarding "See, I told you he was right" cataclysmic historical events.

If Nostradamus really did see the future then he's got a pretty impressive prophetic event roster. As the prophecies go, Nostradamus might have correctly predicted the Great Fire of London in 1666, Napoleon Bonaparte's rise to power during the French Revolution, Adolf Hitler's rise to power in between World Wars I and II, the U.S. dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, JFK's assassination, the 9/11 World Trade Center terrorist attacks, and more. Granted, he didn't only foresee doom and gloom, just mostly.

But for a man like Michel de Nostredame — Nostradamus' given name — doom and gloom was the norm. He may have been born into a well-to-do family in St. Remy, France, but that's where his luck ended. Like we mentioned, he endured quite a few setbacks in his life. Sometimes this was his own fault, like when he drew the ire of the Inquisition. More often, though, he was just on the butt end of fortune.