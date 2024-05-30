The Most Disturbing Nostradamus Predictions That Came True

Michel de Nostredame — aka Nostradamus — is without a doubt history's most well-known prognosticator. Some folks think that his "prophecies" are a bunch of bull, while others are true believers who swear by his every word. But for the purpose of this article let's be clear: When we talk about any of Nostradamus' predictions coming true — "prediction" and "true" placed in giant parentheses — we're not saying that everyone's favorite black hat-wearing Frenchman actually predicted anything.

Nostradamus' 1555 book, "Les Prophéties" ("The Prophecies") is a work of poetry containing 942 quatrains, or four-line poems. These stanzas are transcriptions of apparent visions that Nostradamus beheld while starring into a bowl of herb-filled water. Most of the poems are vague enough to mean practically anything, like 2021's dire-sounding but ultimately empty, "The Great Mover renews the ages: / Rain, blood, milk, famine, steel, and plague." It's evocative and makes for good death metal lyrics, but without the application of some imagination on our part, it only means what people think it means.

Sometimes, however, certain historical events do seem to line up with Nostradamus' poetry better than others — at least when we get more specific than "blood" and "plague." Such events come across as curiously on the nose, and are always of the doom and gloom variety. They include the Great Fire of London, the rise of Adolf Hitler, the World War II bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the assassination of JFK, and the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks.