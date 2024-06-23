Why Some Christians Think Jesus Went To Hell

A person could spend a lifetime untangling theological contradictions and affirming this or that biblical perspective — as people have done for 2,000 years. This is especially true when is comes to an unclear, confusing, and disputed line from the Apostle's Creed cited by Roman Catholics, Anglicans, and some Protestants.

The Apostle's Creed acts like a single-paragraph summary of core Christian doctrine. As The Gospel Coalition outlines, the disputed passage describes what happened to Jesus after he died: "He suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died, and was buried. He descended to the dead. On the third day he rose again. He ascended into heaven, and is seated at the right hand of the Father." The line "he descended to the dead" is sometimes translated as "he descended into Hell." This hellish event is most often alleged to have taken place in the three-day period of time after Jesus' death and before his resurrection. And with that statement, we're already neck deep in theological weeds.

The problem is: The Apostle's Creed isn't in the Bible. In fact, no one knows for sure where it came from. And the hell story? It's not in the Bible, either. It's an aggregate of allusions to various biblical passages. On top of this, we've got translation issues and loads of differing, intertwined concepts that get connected to our modern vision of "Hell:" Hades, Sheol, "the great chasm," "the abyss," "the lower regions," and more. Ultimately, the whole "Jesus went to Hell" story is nothing more than a fabricated, if memorable, tale.

[Featured image by Christie's via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled]