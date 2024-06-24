What Happened To The Bodies Of The Victims From The Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash?

The scene was horrific. A single bloody arm protruded from within the torn metal and debris as survivors moaned and called out for help. Bodies were strewn amid the swampy, heavily wooded crash site. Helicopters whirled overhead, lighting the thick forest as rescuers began pulling the dead and injured from within what was left of the twin-engine charter plane. It was the night of October 20, 1977, and three of Lynyrd Skynyrd's band members were dead, as was an assistant road manager for the band and the plane's pilot and copilot. Twenty others, all associated with the musical group, were injured.

Among the band members who died tragically that day was Lynyrd Skynyrd's singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, and his sister and backup singer, Cassie. Even in death, Van Zant and Gaines received no rest. In 2000, vandals disturbed their graves in Jacksonville, Florida, forcing their families to reinter their remains — Gaines in a secret location, and Van Zant to another cemetery in the city.