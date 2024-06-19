Serial Killer Mysteries That Are Still Unsolved

There's no denying that we have long been fascinated by serial killers, though they weren't identified by that term until the 1970s. Take the 16th-century German farmer Peter Stubbe (also known as Peter Stump), who allegedly confessed to killing multiple people while a werewolf, and whose story became fodder for gory illustrations and broadsides distributed amongst European readers. A century earlier, the French Gilles de Rais (who fought alongside Joan of Arc and may have inspired the legend of Bluebeard) was accused of dozens of child murders, though later historians have wondered if the charges against him were trumped up by political enemies and less-than-scrupulous tale-tellers. Either way, it's clear that serial killers have a deep and abiding hold on the human imagination. Yet, for all of that public interest, there's much we don't know about serial killers.

For one, it's still not clear what, exactly, pushes someone to be a serial killer, though the current consensus among mental and behavioral health experts is that it's likely a combination of biology, injury, and environment that can lead someone down that path. Go a little deeper into individual cases, and you'll find many more lingering questions, from the identity of those who committed a spate of crimes to mysteries about exact numbers and identities of victims. Some may be solved given enough time and investigative technology, while other mysteries could remain unsolved for much longer yet.