Disturbing Details About How Ted Bundy Died

On the morning of January 24, 1989, when serial killer Ted Bundy faced execution, hundreds of people stood outside Florida State Prison chanting, "Burn, Bundy, burn!" At the very least, their desire for justice was understandable. Bundy was not only a serial killer, he was practically the serial killer archetype. Intelligent, well-spoken, and handsome, he'd raped and murdered 20 known victims, per Biography, and admitted to killing 36, but some suspect he killed as many as 100. From 1974 to 1978 he most often hunted young, college-aged women while authorities chased him down. Once he was apprehended in 1978, it took over a decade for him to face execution.

While it's easy to focus on the facts of Bundy's case and the horror that his victims faced, it's much harder to try and get inside Bundy's head — not that anyone would really want to. For instance, did he ever express remorse for his actions? Not according to Bundy — at least not at first. As UNILAD quotes him, "Guilt doesn't solve anything, really. It hurts you. I guess I am in the enviable position of not having to deal with guilt." As The Washington Post quotes, Bundy described guilt as a "mechanism we use to control people. It's an illusion."

Despite such a detached perspective, when Bundy's end came he expressed the same kind of human fear as anyone else. He called his mother twice before death, didn't touch his last meal, and sent his love to his family and friends. He even spent the night before his execution crying and praying in his cell.