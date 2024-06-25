The Unexpected Subject The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson Failed In School

Brian Wilson's final project for his music composition and piano class was coming due. It was 1960 and Wilson was a senior at Hawthorne High School, in the city of Hawthorne, located in Southern California. Brian, along with brothers Dennis and Carl, cousin Mike Love, and their friend Al Jardine would soon be riding high as the Beach Boys. They would eventually become one of the most important rock bands of the 1960s, with their friendly rivals the Beatles, along with the Rolling Stones and several others. But back in 1960, they were still known as the Pendletons, named after their favorite shirt brand, and were still far from the limelight.

Brian Wilson's teacher, Fred Morgan, had asked his students to write a piano sonata consisting of 120 measures that changed key five times for their final assignment. What he got from Wilson was something altogether different. "[H]e wrote thirty-two measures of music with chords in it," Morgan later recalled in "Becoming the Beach Boys, 1961-1963." Morgan gave him an F on the assignment. Wilson took it in stride. "He failed me in the class because I didn't know how to write classical music, but he got me thinking about some of the different ways music could work," Wilson wrote in his book "I Am Brian Wilson: A Memoir". The failed assignment would become the Beach Boys' first song, "Surfin'."