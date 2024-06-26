John Wayne Refused To Break One Of The Cardinal Rules Of Westerns On His Final Movie

Not unlike other Hollywood legends like Clint Eastwood, John Wayne was very protective of his image as an archetypal rugged American hero. He spent decades shaping it, accepting a new name and new looks to further it for Hollywood, and aggressively pushed a conservative interpretation of the ideals that image presented off-screen. On-screen, he was very particular about what he would and wouldn't do, lest his persona and beliefs be rattled.

Wayne passed on the chance to spoof his iconic Western characters as the Waco Kid in Mel Brooks' "Blazing Saddles," having found the script too risqué for him to play (though he told Brooks he found it hilarious and would assuredly see the finished film). He was less sanguine about "1941" — not only did he turn down the part of General Joseph Stilwell, but he tried to talk Steven Spielberg out of making the film at all on the grounds that it was "un-American" (per Entertainment Weekly). And having turned down the lead in "High Noon," Wayne went on to call it "the most un-American thing I've ever seen in my whole life" (via The Guardian).

When he did accept a part, Wayne would resist material he didn't feel was appropriate to his image. That stubborn commitment followed him to the very end of his career. In his final role, that of J.B. Books in "The Shootist," Wayne refused to break with the honorable archetype of the Western hero and shoot a character in the back, even when said character was a villain.