How Much Was The Bounty On Saddam Hussein?

Those not currently living in the American Old West might be surprised to learn that yes, bounty hunters actually exist in real life. In days of far less rigorous law enforcement — going all the way back to 13th century England — it was helpful to have hired guns to capture fugitives or to make sure folks don't skip bail. Bounty laws are varied, sticky, not universal across countries or even states within countries (like the U.S.), and require a lot more book learning and licensing than you might expect. But if you get lucky, you might have the chance to hunt down a notorious dictator wanted for millions, like the late Saddam Hussein.

For those not alive from the late 1970s to the mid-2000s, Hussein was a brutal, repressive tyrant who tortured and murdered thousands of Iraqi Shiʿis and Kurds. To some Arab peoples outside of Iraq, he was a valiant rebel who snubbed the meddlesome powers of the West. On paper, he was simply president of Iraq from 1979 to 2003. And to the American military, he was a threat who harbored weapons of mass destruction in the days following the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.

But to bounty hunters, Hussein was a target worth $25 million, the same amount placed on the head of Al Qaeda leader, Osama bin Laden. Nobody wound up getting the bounty, though, as the person who led authorities to Hussein did so under interrogation.