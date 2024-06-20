Renowned Actor Donald Sutherland Dead At 88

One of the most well-respected actors of his generation, Donald Sutherland, has died after a long illness (via Deadline). He was 88 years old.

Some actors burst onto the scene out of nowhere, gaining instant recognition and fame from their first credited role. Thousands of others spend years paying their dues, slogging it out in low-profile projects while steadily upgrading their visibility, frequency of work, and pay scale.

Sutherland was one of the latter kind of actors. According to the University of Toronto, the New Brunswick-born Sutherland attended Victoria College at the University of Toronto, where he double-majored in engineering and drama. Eventually, he decided to pursue drama, and left for England to study at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

From there, Sutherland started the first phase of his career, which involved several months spent at Scotland's Perth Repertory Theater, according to We Are Perth, as well as small parts on various British TV shows, and bit parts in British films, including starring alongside Christopher Lee in "Castle of the Living Dead," according to IMDb.