The Most Touching Celebrity Tributes To Donald Sutherland After His Death

Film fans of all generations were saddened to hear that one of Hollywood's most revered legends, Donald Sutherland, died recently at the age of 88 from an unspecified "long illness," as Today quotes. With a life of many tragedies and a career spanning over six decades, around 200 film credits, and a litany of awards to his name, the actor brought his tremendous talent and potent presence to every role, large and small. Few things illustrate his impact more than the words of the fellow celebrities with whom he worked.

Out of the host of tributes released in honor of Sutherland, we'd be remiss not to place his own son, Kiefer, at the top of the list. On X, the younger Sutherland spoke matter-of-factly of his father, revealing as much with what he didn't say as with what he did say, "With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."



At present Kiefer is the only member of the Sutherland family who's made any public statement about the legendary actor's death. No doubt Sutherland's four other children — who all work in show business to different degrees — granddaughter, and wife of 52 years, Francine Racette, keenly mourn his loss.