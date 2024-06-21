The Tragedy Of Willie Mays Explained

On June 18, 2024, baseball legend Willie Mays died at age 93 of natural causes, and he left behind quite the legacy. CBC called him "one of baseball's greatest and most beloved players," and when he died, he was the oldest living Hall of Famer in the sport. Starting professionally in the Negro Leagues in 1948, he signed with the New York Giants in 1950 and made his MLB debut the following year. For most of his 3,005 games he played with the Giants (New York then San Francisco), and he was the first player to hit 300 home runs and steal 300 bases.

Mays had a career batting average of .301 and 660 home runs across 3,293 hits, but his legacy will undoubtedly live strongest through those who saw him play. "If somebody came up and hit .450, stole 100 bases, and performed a miracle in the field every day, I'd still look you right in the eye and tell you that Willie was better," said Leo Durocher, Mays' former manager and fellow Hall of Famer, per MLB. Mays was no stranger to tragedy, though, and he worked hard to become the revered player he was upon his death.