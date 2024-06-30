Why Dog The Bounty Hunter Was Never The Same After Prison

Those who had tuned in into reality TV in the noughties doubtlessly found themselves face-to-screen with the U.S.' most massively-mulleted, canine-themed bounty hunter: Dog, aka Duane Chapman. From 2002 to 2012, Dog dogged bounties across eight seasons of his original show, the self-titled "Dog the Bounty Hunter," before appearing in two spin-off shows, which he also produced. According to Dog, he caught over 10,000 fugitives — that's more than one per day over 27 years. He also said God made him famous.

Dog takes his relationship with the Almighty pretty seriously, and started doing so after serving an 18-month stint at the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas in 1976. According to the New York Post, it all began when Dog and three buddies busted into a house in Pampa, Texas looking for pot, and one of his friends wound up shooting and killing the person inside, Jerry Oliver. The Kansas City Star, however, says that Dog was convicted of first-degree murder, i.e., the premeditated kind. Elsewhere, The Guardian says that Dog was sitting in a car outside while the killing went down inside, and despite a Pampa police officer saying he played a "minor" role, he got convicted.

No matter what happened, Dog's time in the doghouse left a permanent mark on him. On "The Prodigal Stories Podcast" he said of prison, "I realized right then that, at the end of this rainbow of crime and all that is not a bucket of gold, it's a cell." That's when he rethought his life and turned to bounty hunting.