Strange Details About Clint Eastwood That Everyone Ignores

Clint Eastwood has been a Hollywood star since the late 1950s, an icon of the Western genre as well as one of its greatest innovators, and one of the most respected figures in the industry. Having worked countless menial jobs and having a stint in the U.S. Army — where he worked, surprisingly, as a swimming instructor as well as, more unsurprisingly, a bouncer — Eastwood worked his way into acting, making his name in the hit Western TV show "Rawhide." Since then, he has rarely stopped, delivering among his sprawling filmography timeless classics like "A Fistful of Dollars," "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," "The Unforgiven," with Eastwood proving his chops time and again both as an actor and an ambitious director.

Still working prolifically in his 90s, Eastwood enjoys a devoted fanbase of viewers of all ages, with both his Western classics as well as more recent hits including 2008's "Gran Torino" and 2015's "American Sniper" — which was the highest-grossing movie of his career — ensuring he is still a heavy hitter. But is there anything fans don't know about him after seven decades of stardom? Is he really the macho man's man that he's stereotyped as? Here are some of the strange facts about his life and career that may surprise you.