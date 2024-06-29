Stars Who Can't Stand Steven Seagal

If you were around in the '80s and early '90s, then you remember when aikido master and action star Steven Seagal was considered to be among the baddest of badasses. His early movies — most notably 1988's "Above the Law," 1990's "Hard to Kill," and his biggest hit, the 1992 military thriller "Under Siege" — are bona fide action classics, and while his acting tended toward the stiff and stilted, his imposing presence and undeniable strength and speed made him a star.

If you're wondering just how many black belts Steven Seagal has, the answer is "a lot" — four, to be exact, in aikido, judo, kendo, and karate. These days, however, he's known for a few not-so-kickass things: his towering ego, his alleged problematic behavior toward women, and the videos that have surfaced online in which the former star demonstrates his skills by throwing around opponents who are clearly not even trying to put up a fight. Oh, and also for his legendarily awful, anti-comedic, all-time worst turn hosting "Saturday Night Live," his jaw-droppingly silly 2004 album "Songs from the Crystal Cave," and his equally silly reality series "Steven Seagal: Lawman," which follows Seagal during his side gig as an honest-to-goodness Louisiana sheriff's deputy. Also, last but not least, for being kind of a butthead — which is why there are plenty of stars who can't stand him.