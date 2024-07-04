The Big Mistake That Made Corey Taylor Fire Bassist Jason Christopher

Plenty of bands go through lineup changes, especially if band members have big egos and feel combative towards each other, competitive about receiving credit for work, and so forth. Take Corey Taylor, lead singer and key figure in Slipknot and Stone Sour, as well as other solo and collaborative projects. Slipknot has gone through loads of lineup changes over the decades, particularly in the drummer department. Stone Sour hasn't been without its instabilities, either. And even in Taylor's solo "CMFT" project, there's been hubbub and disharmony, even amongst friends.

Because even a "solo" project still requires other musicians, Taylor reached out to the professional and personal departments to create his "CMFT" band. In 2020 Taylor told Blabbermouth that the project was about him doing the songwriting, and "also me handpicking the band based on talent and lack of drama." That last part wouldn't last long. On the bass front, he handpicked Jason Christopher, hired bassist for loads of bands like Ministry, Stone Sour, Sebastian Bach, Prong, and more. At that point, Taylor and Christopher had been friends for years.

Come August 4, 2021 — aka, peak COVID-19 time — and doctors told Christopher that he had the coronavirus. As Lambgoat cites, CMFT was set to tour in two days and had practiced the day prior. Christopher told Taylor the bad news, Taylor freaked out, got worried for the life of his family, and canned Christopher. From there, things got really ugly, really quickly.