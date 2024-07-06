Grim Details On The Killer Who Reportedly Confessed To Nicole Brown Simpson's Murder

The 1995 trial of former NFL star O.J. Simpson for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her partner Ron Goldman captivated America. The case has also lingered long in the collective memory thanks to the shocking climax of the proceedings — the jury acquitted Simpson of both murders despite what experts believed was ample evidence to the contrary. America was divided as to whether they believed justice had been done.

As the years have passed, a greater and greater proportion of Americans have come to believe that the jury in the Simpson case was wrong, and that he was indeed guilty of the double murder. The main question against the findings being: If Simpson didn't kill the two victims, then who did? After being found not guilty, the actor claimed he would dedicate his life to finding the true killers, a promise he didn't make any public attempt to fulfill, which for his critics further proved his guilt. Nevertheless, in the years since the Simpson murders various alternative theories have emerged about the case.

A niche group believes that Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were the victims of a serial killer named Glen Edward Rogers, who was active during the 1990s and reportedly confessed to the crime. Dubbed "The Casanova Killer" or "The Cross-Country Killer" by true crime aficionados, Rogers' story is deeply disturbing. Indeed, his supposed confession has added fuel to the debate around one of the most notorious crimes in living memory.