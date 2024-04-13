The Wild History Of O.J. Simpson's 1995 Murder Trial

In 1994, the chilling murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman shocked the nation. The pair were found stabbed to death on the driveway of Simpson's Los Angeles home, shortly after midnight on June 13. Within hours, suspicion had fallen upon her estranged husband, O.J. Simpson. The former NFL star was soon accused of killing the pair in a jealous rage, in what became one of the most discussed crimes of the decade. The O.J. Simpson trial had all the elements of a Hollywood drama: a tense car chase, twists and turns as evidence was presented and refuted, and accusations of corruption and police incompetence. And what horrified and captivated America for around 16 months was that everything they saw was real.

The case once again drew the world's attention on April 11, 2024, when news broke that O.J. Simpson had died of prostate cancer at the age of 76, two months after going public that he was dealing with the disease. A post from Simpson's family published on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account stated: "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

Other reactions to his death have ranged from muted to gleeful, proving that Simpson remained a divisive figure until the very end. Indeed, his murder trial remains one of the most memorable news stories of the 1990s. But, while many may remember the larger points of the case, some of which have since been cemented into popular culture, the sheer number of mind-boggling details can be staggering to anyone choosing to return to the case in its entirety. Here is the wild history of the so-called "trial of the century."