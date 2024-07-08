Here's Who Inherited Bob Saget's Money After He Died

Folks were shocked and saddened when comedian Bob Saget died in 2022. He was 65 years old, had performed a show the very night of his death in seemingly perfect health, and then had apparently fallen and hit his head in his hotel room. There were no signs of foul play, and Florida judge Vincent Chiu permanently sealed Saget's autopsy records. This happened right after the comedian had found renewed love for stand-up comedy, as he explained in an Instagram post from the night of his final performance.

Such sudden, accidental, and tragically-timed deaths invariably leave the public with a lot of questions, including those of estate and inheritance. This is especially true in the case of someone like Saget who donated to a lot of charities, particularly the Scleroderma Research Foundation, as it claimed the life of his sister in 1994. At the time of his death it was unknown how his wealth — a net worth of about $50 million — would be distributed between such charities and his family. This includes his wife Kelly Rizzo and three daughters from his previous marriage, Jennifer, Aubrey, and Lara.

Now that some time has passed, we still don't know the precise distribution of Saget's fortune, but we know that he indeed split things between his family and some charities. As Trust Counsel explains, he put his money in a trust that disbursed his $50 million — including his $5.8 million home — amongst various recipients. At minimum, the house went to Rizzo.