Here's Who Inherited Bob Saget's Money After He Died
Folks were shocked and saddened when comedian Bob Saget died in 2022. He was 65 years old, had performed a show the very night of his death in seemingly perfect health, and then had apparently fallen and hit his head in his hotel room. There were no signs of foul play, and Florida judge Vincent Chiu permanently sealed Saget's autopsy records. This happened right after the comedian had found renewed love for stand-up comedy, as he explained in an Instagram post from the night of his final performance.
Such sudden, accidental, and tragically-timed deaths invariably leave the public with a lot of questions, including those of estate and inheritance. This is especially true in the case of someone like Saget who donated to a lot of charities, particularly the Scleroderma Research Foundation, as it claimed the life of his sister in 1994. At the time of his death it was unknown how his wealth — a net worth of about $50 million — would be distributed between such charities and his family. This includes his wife Kelly Rizzo and three daughters from his previous marriage, Jennifer, Aubrey, and Lara.
Now that some time has passed, we still don't know the precise distribution of Saget's fortune, but we know that he indeed split things between his family and some charities. As Trust Counsel explains, he put his money in a trust that disbursed his $50 million — including his $5.8 million home — amongst various recipients. At minimum, the house went to Rizzo.
Some of his fortune went to his wife and children
As mentioned, Bob Saget had three daughters: Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer, aged 37, 34, and 31, respectively, as of February 2024. By all accounts they had an excellent relationship with their father. "They are the light of my life," he told People. "I am a fortunate man in that all three of my daughters are exceptional. Very high beings, very smart people, very wonderful and very brilliant, very beautiful." It makes sense that Saget would make sure that a good chunk of his $50 million estate went to his daughters, although as mentioned, we don't know how much each one of them received. To that point: WebWire applauds Saget's estate planning, saying that his trust helped keep his wealth organized and save on probate fees.
We also don't know how much money went to Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo, though we know she received his house because she wound up selling the Brentwood, California house for $5.4 million about a year after his death. As she said on the "Tamron Hall Show," she sold the house because it was simply too hard to live there after he died. "Something about the home that you shared sometimes can be very triggering ... even if you had wonderful memories there, even if it was such a positive experience," she said. Nonetheless, she called her new home "just shy of a Bob museum."
Some of Saget's fortune went to charities
Bob Saget also gave some of his fortune to various charities, although again, we don't know how much or in what proportions. He supported a lot of charities, including the Alliance for Children's Rights, the Voice for the Animals Foundation, and the Susan G. Komen for the Cure Foundation, a breast cancer organization. However, Saget gave the lion's share of his charitable time, energy, and money to the Scleroderma Research Foundation because his sister, Gay Saget, died of scleroderma in 1994. In fact, as the Scleroderma Research Foundation itself outlines, Saget was something of a spokesperson for awareness of the autoimmune disease, which causes a hardening of the skin that leads to a host of complications.
We also mentioned that Saget's decision to place his money in a trust allowed him to bypass some fees and have greater control over how his $50 million would be distributed. Even if we don't know precise percentages and figures, it's reasonable to assume that if he thought ahead enough to pass along his inheritance using a trust, he had very specific goals in mind regarding who received what. On that note, estate planning attorney Rodney J. Hatley told WebWire that the comedian almost certainly had under-the-hood "additional planning" for his assets. In the end, even though Saget's death was completely unexpected and sudden, he'd already safeguarded his fortune to make sure it went exactly where he wanted.