Grim Details About Amie Huguenard's Relationship With The Grizzly Man

Amie Huguenard was an intelligent, educated woman who knew that she was potentially putting her life in danger when she spent summers with Timothy Treadwell living among grizzly bears in the wild. Yet she took the risk, likely due to a combination of her trusting nature, her love of animals and the outdoors, and her romantic interest in Treadwell, often referred to as the "Grizzly Man." That risk resulted in tragedy when a grizzly bear killed the couple at their campsite in Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska in October 2003.

Before the pair's grim end, they were involved in a friendship built on mutual affection which blossomed into a romantic relationship. Huguenard knew of Treadwell and was the one to reach out to him in 2000 in a letter after hearing him speak in a lecture. According to Vanity Fair, as they became more involved, she accepted him as he was, telling friends that Treadwell's mission to study and protect Kodiak grizzlies was his priority in life. "Tim's not [a family] guy." she said. "He is who he is."

In Huguenard's obituary, it quotes her as once saying, "Because of obstacles and logistics most people are too afraid to follow their heart, however, people who do are courageous and inspiring." She seems to have been taken with Treadwell's passion for the animals he loved and his willingness to dedicate his life to them. Treadwell had a high regard for Huguenard as well. Next to where he'd scribbled Huguenard's number, he'd written, "great person," and "a good heart," per Vanity Fair.