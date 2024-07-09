These Athletes Who Died Young Share A Chilling Connection

It's all too common for high-profile athletes to die at a young age. While these individuals' causes of death tend to vary, the past few decades have seen an increase in deaths linked to one particular condition — chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE.

Although it was first discovered in the late 1920s — loosely known as "punch-drunk syndrome" because of how it was commonly observed in boxers — it was only in the early 21st century when CTE reached mainstream consciousness as posthumous diagnoses of the disease became commonplace. Its symptoms include cognitive and behavioral changes such as short-term memory loss, impaired judgment, depression, anxiety, aggression, and mood swings, all of which are issues that can lead to disturbing consequences if left unchecked.

What follows is a list of athletes across different contact sports who all died at the age of 50 or younger and were later confirmed, or at the very least suspected, to have suffered from CTE. They all dealt with some form of traumatic brain injury during their careers, as well as some combination of the aforementioned symptoms and others in the years leading up to their death.