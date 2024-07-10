What It Was Really Like The Day Albert Einstein Died

By 1955, physicist Albert Einstein was a mega-celebrity. Indeed, he had been a major public figure since his 1919 observations of an eclipse helped bolster his theory of general relativity. Over the years, Einstein's charisma, intelligence, and growing social and political consciousness boosted his status ever further. When Einstein, who was Jewish, left his native Germany in 1932 to flee Nazi persecution, he ultimately settled in Princeton, New Jersey, at the Institute for Advanced Study. After the war, Einstein became a vocal advocate for nuclear disarmament and, near the end of his life, spent much of his time publicizing this cause.

Meanwhile, America was undergoing dramatic change, as was the rest of the world. In the U.S. of the 1950s, powerful new forms of media were on the rise, while many Americans were beginning to organize for new rights and setting the foundation for changes via the budding civil rights movement and second wave feminism. Internationally, the Cold War gripped much of the planet as the United States and the Soviet Union faced off over global control and did some pretty messed up things in the process.

In April 1955, Einstein was still working at the Institute for Advanced Study, living in relatively humble quarters in Princeton, frequently walking to work, and generally being an affable if gently quirky neighbor. But his health was declining after years of chronic illnesses, which included digestive issues and complications caused by smoking. As would soon become clear, Einstein wasn't going to be around forever, but the rest of the world kept on turning.