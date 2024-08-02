Disturbing Details About Christina Applegate's Stalker Incident

Like other celebrities, Christine Applegate has been stalked on multiple occasions. She was previously stalked by George Langar, a clothing salesman from Lombard, Illinois. "Christina, you're my favorite actress," he said in an interview with "Hard Copy." "I just want you to know that I would never do such a thing to hurt you. All I want is just to meet you." The LAPD said Langer was "obsessed" with Applegate, and its Special Stalking Unit kept watch on the "potentially dangerous stalker."

In his book "Protect Yourself at All Times: A Commonsense Survival Guide," Don Crutchfield — aka the "Private Investigator to the Stars" — said one of Applegate's stalkers broke into her house and tried on her clothes. He was eventually arrested. "Another stalker would accost her in public places," he wrote. "He was in violation of a restraining order but was so fixated that he didn't care if he was arrested." Elsewhere, in "Bad Men Do What Good Men Dream: Bad Men Do What Good Men Dream: A Forensic Psychiatrist Illuminates the Darker Side of Human Behavior," Robert I. Simon detailed even more incidents. A clinical professor in his life, he claimed that a man named Teddy Soto used to wait outside of Columbia Pictures' studios during the filming of "Married... With Children," which led to his arrest. It wasn't the first incident of its kind either — he previously went to the actress' home and was later taken into custody.

Here are some more tragic details about Christina Applegate's life.