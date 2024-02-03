Tragic Details About Christina Applegate's Life

Christina Applegate grew up in Hollywood. Her mother, Nancy Priddy, was an actor best known for "Days of Our Lives," and her father, Bob Applegate, worked as a producer at Dot Records. The relationship, and the presence of Bob Applegate in his daughter's life, ended quickly. "My mom and dad separated when I was about five months old, and he moved up to Big Sur, so I grew up with my mom," Christina Applegate told "Who Do You Think You Are?" "My dad and mother split up when I was so young. I didn't get to spend the kind of time with him that I think either I or him would've liked to have spent."

The divorce was finalized in 1972, and with Priddy finding only occasional TV roles throughout the '70s, it fell on Applegate to support the family with child-acting work. "It was something that I was always doing because I had to, for survival," Applegate told Backstage. "That was how we made our money, me doing radio commercials or commercials or whatever. It's how we were fed."

Divorce would greatly impact Applegate's life once more. In 1997, she began a romantic relationship with actor Johnathon Schaech. The actors married in 2001, announced their separation in 2005, and legally finalized the split with a divorce in 2007.