Hitler's Chilling Connection To Mussolini Explained

It's neither new nor revolutionary to criticize democratic societies and governments. Building on hundreds of years of observation, the Greek philosopher Plato wrote precisely as much in 375 B.C.E. in one the most critical philosophical dialogues ever written, "The Republic." Speaking through his once-mentor and literary character Socrates, Plato concludes that "democracy" arises from disparity between the rich and poor, holds freedom and equality as its ideal, and therefore elevates the unworthy to positions of power, degrades into tyranny as the people's representative ultimately wields violence to remove perceived enemies of ideal societies, and democracy therefore becomes just another avenue for slavery, fear, and oppression.

Is it any wonder folks look to modern democratic societies and cry that the same could happen now? After all, Plato's ancient, eerily accurate conclusions already came true in the early-to-middle part of the 20th century during the heyday of civic republicanism. In 1922 Benito Mussolini became prime minister of Italy, albeit through a combination of legitimate legal measures and illegal strongman tactics, as History.com explains. Eleven years later in 1933, Adolf Hitler became chancellor of Germany through 100% legitimate, legally-prescribed means, as the National World War II Museum describes.

Both Mussolini and Hitler fit Plato's model of inherently corrupt, desire-driven leaders who transformed democratic governments into vehicles for domination. Both men also arose from the political left, not the right. They also took inspiration from a third tyrant, Vladimir Lenin, who while "exterminating the bourgeoisie as a class" during his 1917 Bolshevik Revolution executed up to 1.3 million people, per National Geographic.