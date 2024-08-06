What Happened To General George S. Patton Jr.'s Body?

As a boy, George S. Patton Jr. enjoyed the splendors of wealth but fought severe difficulties with the written word. As a young military man, he became a distinguished swordsman, a prized aide to General John J. Pershing, and an innovative commander of the World War I Tank Corps. As a general of World War II, he proved himself a ferocious and innovative fighter against the Nazis but an inept politician as military governor. And as a legend, he still looms over modern American military history, in everything from his manual on saber fencing to the iconic portrayal of him by George C. Scott in Franklin J. Schaffner's "Patton."

But Patton's star in life was fading toward the end. His tactless comments made while governing Bavaria alienated higher-ups in the army and the American government. They cost him his command. His consolation prize, writing the history of the European campaign, left him unsatisfied. On December 9, 1945, General Patton was caught in an automobile accident and was left with serious and painful injuries to his head and spine. Paralyzed and suffering, he lingered for 12 days before developing a fatal pulmonary embolism in his left lung. Patton was 60 when he died.

In the immediate aftermath of his death, Patton's body was removed from a Heidelberg hospital to a mountaintop villa outside the city to lie in state. His wife Beatrice, who had been his only visitor in his final days, was asked to choose between France and Luxembourg for a burial site. She chose Luxembourg; her husband had played a key role in liberating the country.